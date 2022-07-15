Dargah Khadim Gauhar Chishti to be produced in court, police to seek custody

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): Dargah Khadim Gauhar Chishti, who was arrested for raising objectionable slogans against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, will be produced in court where police will seek his custody.

The police official, however, denied any contact with the NIA in the matter so far. Notably, NIA is probing the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and chemist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati for supporting Nupur Sharma.

Chishti was absconding and was held in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have detained the person who aided him in his stay in Hyderabad.



"Gauhar Chishti arrested, he was brought to Ajmer last night in connection with a provocative speech case. His aide who had given him refuge in Hyderabad for about 10 days has been detained. Chishti will be produced before the court, we will seek his police custody," said Ajmer Superintendent of police Chuna Ram Jat on Friday while addressing a press conference.

"No contact with NIA in this matter yet. Probe is on," he added.

Earlier last night, Gauhar Chishti and his associate Munavvar were taken to Kishanganj Police Station in Ajmer.

The cleric in a video was seen allegedly raising slogans at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah premises. Three Khadim (cleric) of the Dargah--Gauhar Chisthi, Aadil Chisthi and Sarwar Chisthi-- have given provocative statements against Nupur Sharma.

His statement comes against the backdrop of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad that had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries.(ANI)

