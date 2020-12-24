Darjeeling to resume its Joyride from Christmas

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Days ahead of Christmas, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Wednesday decided to resume the Toy Train Joyride between Darjeeling and Ghum stations in West Bengal, suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, from December 25.

The NFR stated that it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the last week of March.

With the resumption of services of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, local economic activities will get a much-needed boost due to the arrival of tourists. Depending on the requirement of the tourists, more such services will be restored, said the release.



The Western Railway is following a similar trend to mark the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The chief public relations officer, Western Railway, said, "For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, railways has decided to further extend the running of seven pairs of festival-special trains with 80 additional services."

However, minutes after this announcement, an official of Western Railway clarified that some trains are affected due to the ongoing farmer protests.

"Due to the kisan agitation in Punjab, movement of several special trains of Western Railway has been affected and hence, few trains have been diverted," Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, said. (ANI)

