Darkest day for me and my ancestors, all powers taken away: Sajad Lone

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone on Monday termed the abolishment of Article 370 as the "darkest day" for him and his ancestors while stating that the formation of a Union Territory will amount to stripping of powers.

Rattled by India's landmark decisions scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and converting the state into a Union Territory, Lone said, "It is one of the darkest days I or my ancestors have seen since 1957. I cannot believe that one fine day you get up and find that you have been robbed of your special status."

"Now you are a Union Territory. All the powers have been taken away from you. Everything has been taken away from you," he added in a short video message.

Earlier today, in decisions with far-reaching implications, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately. (ANI)

