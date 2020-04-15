'Darsanam' at Lord Balaji Tirumala Temple suspended till May 3

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Suspension of 'Darsanam' at the Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala has been extended till May 3, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, Anil Kumar Singhal.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3.

All rituals are being performed in isolation at Tirumala and other affiliated temples.

Singhal further said that as many as 1.35 lakh 'Anna Prasadam' (food offering to the God) packets are being distributed to the poor. Further, the TTD has allocated Rs 1 crore each for every district collector, for distribution of 'Anna Prasadam', according to the orders of TTD chairman.

If funds are not enough, additional funds will be issued to the collectors.

Meanwhile, TTD is focused on the safety of its employees. TTD additional EO Dharma Reddy has also inaugurated a viral disinfectant tunnel. (ANI)