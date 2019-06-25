Darvesh Yadav murder: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking CBI inquiry

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of Darvesh Yadav, the first woman chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, who was shot dead by another lawyer in the premises of Agra district court.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B R Gavai was hearing a petition filed by lawyer Indu Kaul seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter and compensation for the family of the deceased.

The apex court, while rejecting the lawyer's plea, granted her the liberty to approach Allahabad High Court. "The prayers primarily deal with one specific incident for which you have to approach Allahabad High Court. Is the High Court powerless to deal with this issue?" the court asked.

The bench said the petitioner can file a separate petition in the Supreme Court for her prayers where she had sought directions to the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Kaul had sought direction to the BCI to formulate a scheme towards social security measures for lady advocates in state bar councils.

"There is no social security provided to the advocates either by bar councils or bar associations," the plea submitted.

Kaul further sought direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to update about the progress of investigation in the aforesaid. "Uttar Pradesh Bar Council and Bar Council of India must pay the family of deceased a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs," the plea added.

Advocate Kaul contended that gender disparity cannot be overlooked in the legal profession and safety and security ought to be made the first priority.

Yadav was shot dead by a person identified as advocate Manish. The latter fired at her during a ceremony held to welcome her at the Agra court premises.

(ANI)

