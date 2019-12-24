Darya Ganj violence: Court issues notice to police on bail plea of 6 accused

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a bail petition filed by six accused who were arrested after a protest in the Darya Ganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week.

Special Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar sought response from the police and slated the matter for December 28 for further hearing.

The six accused had moved a bail plea earlier today. Tis Hazari Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar had, yesterday, sent fifteen accused to judicial custody for 14-days and denied them bail asserting that allegations against them are serious in nature and investigation is at the initial stage.

The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police-protestors clashed in the area.

During the course of hearing on bail plea yesterday, senior counsel Rebecca John, who appeared for the accused, told the court that her clients are being falsely implicated in the case.

Delhi Police's Investigation Officer, however, told the court that if bail is granted to the accused, they may influence the witnesses and it could affect law and order. (ANI)

