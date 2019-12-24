Darya Ganj violence: Nine more accused seek bail, matter listed for Dec 26

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Nine accused, who were arrested after a protest in Delhi's Darya Ganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week, moved a bail petition in a Delhi court on Tuesday.

The court has listed the matter for December 26. The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police-protestors clashed in the area.

Earlier in the day, Session Judge Satish Kumar issued notice to the Delhi Police on the bail plea of other six accused and listed the matter on December 28. (ANI)

