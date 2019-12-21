Daryaganj violence: Court remands 15 accused to judicial custody for two days

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday remanded 15 accused, who were arrested in connection with the violence which had erupted in Daryaganj area, to two-days judicial custody.

The court refused to hear their bail petition and asked their counsel to seek it from the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM).

The Delhi Police had earlier today arrested 15 people in connection with the violence in the area. They had yesterday detained 40 persons for allegedly pelting stones on the police personnel during the protest.

Earlier today, the court did not accede to a request of a batch of lawyers seeking to meet the people, who were detained. The court asked them to approach a concerned magistrate court or the Delhi High Court.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

