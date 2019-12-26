Daryaganj violence: Court reserves order on bail plea of nine accused till 4 pm today

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday reserved till 4 pm today the order on a bail petition moved by nine accused who were arrested after a protest in Delhi's Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week.

The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police-protestors clashed in the area. All the 15 accused were then sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Initially, six accused moved the court seeking bail. On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to December 28.

Order on the bail petition of the other nine accused will be pronounced today. (ANI)

