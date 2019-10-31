Dasgupta was fearless parliamentarian: West Bengal Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed grief at the demise of Communist Party of India leader Gurudas Dasgupta saying he was a fearless parliamentarian who spoke his views firmly.

"As a Union Minister and Member of Parliament from 1989- 1991, I had the privilege of knowing him (Dasgupta). He was fearless and ace parliamentarian who always presented his viewpoint firmly. His death is a huge loss to the Indian polity," Dhankhar said in a statement.

The Governor also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Dasgupta, 83, died in Kolkata on Friday morning. He was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments.

Dasgupta was a well-known trade unionist. He was a three-time member of Rajya Sabha and leader of CPI in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

