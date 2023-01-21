Dasoha day to be celebrated in novel way in February: Karnataka CM

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that to mark the contribution of Siddaganga Mutt seer late Shivakumara Swami, Dasoha Day will be celebrated across the state in a unique way next month.

He also said that there would be no holiday in the state on the occasion.

"On the occasion, Dasoha must take place on a big scale in the state's mutts. There will be no holiday but the work of showing respect will be done. Both Basavanna and Dr Shivakumar Swamiji had propagated the 'Kayaka' and the same thing was followed by them. The day will be celebrated across the state in a unique way next month," CM said while talking to the reporters.



Siddaganga Mutt seer late Shivakumara Swami is known for feeding thousands of poor children for decades.

CM also attended the 'punya smarane' (death anniversary) of Dr Shivakumar Swamiji here on Saturday.

"There will be blessings of the seer who is popularly known as the walking god, on the State," he said.

Talking about the statue of Shivakumar Swamiji at his birth place, CM said that the construction of the work is underway and is continuously being reviewed. (ANI)

