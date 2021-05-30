Dasoju Sravan slams TRS for filing false police cases against Congress leaders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan has slammed the TRS government for allegedly filing false police cases against Congress leaders who highlighted the plight of a health care centre at Khairatabad.

Sravan in his fiery remarks against the TRS government said, "TRS is booking cases against Congress leaders and unleashing its vendetta politics, while opposition parties have been raising concerns about the healthcare system during a health calamity."

Quoting a few media reports, Sravan while addressing a press conference on Friday alleged that the Telangana police had filed cases against Congress leaders who had recently visited Urban Primary Health Centre at Khairatabad city they violated Covid-19 regulations.

"It is highly condemnable that TRS government is resorting to vendetta politics against its opposition, even for raising public issues. They are neither doing their duty nor tolerating opposition for doing its duty. The government has become so intolerant and Telangana police are stooping so low that they have filed cases against us for visiting Urban Primary Health Centre at Khairatabad."

Highlighting the urgent need to address the needs of scores of poor and middle-class families who have been suffering, unable to afford treatment at private hospitals, the AICC spokesperson said, "It is unfortunate that police have filed cases against us under Disaster Management Act and IPC, though we have not violated any COVID-19 rules during our visit. All members part of our delegation have worn masks, maintained social distance, used sanitisers and we have visited the UPHC, Khairatabad well with in the 'unlock' timings decided by government i.e., between 6 AM and 10 AM. It is atrocious that instead of acting on the serious and urgent problem highlighted by us, TRS government has filed cases against us."



Senior Congress leader Sravan, who is also the Congress party in-charge of Khairatabad constituency, along with Hyderabad Congress Committee president and Secunderabad former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and others visited Khairatabad UPHC on May 22 and demanded Government to convert 50-bed UPHC at Khairatabad into a 100-bed COVID-19 hospital, as it has all the amenities and specialist doctors to take COVID-19 treatment. "However, instead of acting on their demand, the government filed cases on Dr Dasoju Sravan, Anjan Kumar Yadav and other Congress leaders", Sravan said.

Hitting back at TRS government for filing false cases, Sravan vowed that vendetta politics and cheap tricks will not deter Congress party from raising people's issues.

"TRS Government, which needs to take care of public health during a health emergency like Covid-19, is in a deep slumber. While the opposition parties are trying to raise people's issues and trying to mitigate their suffering, TRS bosses are unable to tolerate this fiasco. But I'm warning TRS leadership that no matter how many cases get filed against us, we will not step back from fighting against this insensitive and inhuman government's apathy and inability", said Sravan while denouncing the government's move on the occasion.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, Sravan also spoke against the Telangana police. "It is extremely degrading on the part of Telangana police that they are stooping so low with each passing day. How can the police file cases against Congress leaders, who have risked their lives and also of their family members, during a health emergency for improving treatment facilities at a government hospital? We have visited Khairatabad UPHC only to highlight the urgent need for providing Covid-19 treatment at the hospital, as the area is home to lakhs of poor and marginalised people, who cannot afford treatment in private hospitals."

"It is unfortunate that police have filed cases on Congress leaders, who followed all Covid-19 guidelines but are turning a blind eye to the brazen violations being done by TRS leaders and those close to TRS dispensation", said the Congress party leader.

Citing the recent high profile COVID-19 guidelines violations by those in power, the Congress leader Sravan challenged police to take action on ruling party leaders. (ANI)

