Dassault Aviation signs MoU with Skill Development Ministry for vocational training programme

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Dassault Aviation on Monday signed an MoU with Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to create a new vocational training program of "Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter" under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) project and its implementation, the French Company said in a statement.

The MoU was signed in presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and several other ministers.

"This MOU formalizes the creation by Dassault Aviation together with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSD&E) of a new vocational training program of "Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter" under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) project and its implementation," Dassault Aviation said in its statement.

It informed that the initial implementation of this program at the Government Industrial Training Institute (GITI) in Nagpur - Maharashtra- will "welcome its first students in August 2019."

"These projects aim at creating and nurturing a 'best-in-class' pool of Indian talents from the public education system, for the benefit of the entire aerospace industrial ecosystem in India toward self-reliance in the design, development and production of aeronautical equipment and platforms," the statement added.

The Company through its statement said that it had created the "Dassault Skill Academy" to be the "cornerstone of Dassault Aviation's committed support to the "Skill India" initiative."

"Dassault Aviation total dedication to these educational projects illustrates its proudness to be fully supporting India on its way to self-sufficiency in the aerospace sector and the people of India on their ambitious vision for the future," it said.

Dassault Aviation is the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets which will soon be inducted in the Indian Air Force. The first Rafale batch of Rafale jets is scheduled to arrive in India in a few months. (ANI)

