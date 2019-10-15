Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Data protection bill to come to parliament very soon: Prasad

Nishant Ketu | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:58 IST

By Nishant Ketu
New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the central government will bring a bill on data protection in Parliament "very soon".
"In India, the right to have access to the internet is non-negotiable. Everyone has a right to internet access which is safe and secure. Data protection law is going to Parliament very soon," Prasad said, addressing CyFy 2019.
Prasad, who is also Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister, said that data was emerging as a big asset and it is crucial to focus on generating quality data in the billions.
"Therefore, data availability, data utility, data innovation, data commerce and data privacy all must work in coordination," he said.
The bill on data protection is likely to come in the budget session of parliament.
The event was organised by ORF.
Prasad also said that India has a vision "where we will reform and perform in order to transform".
Citing example of Aadhaar, the Union Minister said it is a digital supplement to one's physical identity.
"We have ensured that the security of this system cannot be penetrated. Aadhaar is the future of digital India. Make in India, Digital India, Stand up India, are substantially technology-based programme. Digital inclusion is the most important process. The process must be achieved through technology that is low-cost and homegrown," he said.
He also said that the country's hinterland was taking to e-commerce in a big way.
"The hinterland of India has become the biggest proponent of this digital transformation with our focus of opening business processing centres in small towns of India." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:11 IST

Delhi police special team arrest criminal after brief exchange...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A team of special cell of Delhi Police arrested a criminal after a brief exchange of fire near Bhalswa landfill on Monday. Police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges from the accused person's possession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:29 IST

Training of national trainers begins for Census 2021

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The first batch of training of National Trainers for Census of India 2021 commenced at National Statistical System Training Academy (NSSTA), Greater Noida, on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:02 IST

#AbhijitBanerjee trends on Twitter, users go gaga over...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Twitterverse was filled with congratulatory messages for Indian-origin economist and academic Prof Abhijit Banerjee, who bagged the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:02 IST

CBI registers case against 7 persons in child pornography case

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against seven persons in alleged connection with a child pornography case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:02 IST

Congress wanted to pursue Muslim vote bank politics on Triple...

Ballabhgarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress party over its opposition to the Triple Talaq Bill, saying it hoped to do politics of "Muslim vote bank" but the "big decision" was implemented without any opposition in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Chhattisgarh: CM urges Union Minister Gadkari to expedite...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote to Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting speedy completion of pending construction works of various National Highways in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:54 IST

Telangana: Police rescues toddler who went missing from...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Railway Police on Monday successfully rescued a two-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway station.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:52 IST

PMC bank case: ED seizes, identifies assets worth over Rs 3,830...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crores owned by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), its Directors/Promoters, PMC Bank officials and others related entities in the PMC Bank c

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:49 IST

HP: 3.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Shimla on Monday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:48 IST

DGCA suspends FTO approval granted to Wings Aviation

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Flying Training Organisation (FTO) approval granted to Wings Aviation Pvt Ltd, Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, after two trainee pilots died in an aircraft crash in Vikarabad district on October 6.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:43 IST

Bihar: Patna water logging matter to come up in HC on Oct 16

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Patna High Court will hear the matter pertaining to waterlogging in Patna and problems faced by citizens due to it on Wednesday, October 16.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:42 IST

Ayodhya case: SC directs UP govt to provide security to Wakf Board chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government of Uttar Pradesh to provide security to Sunni Wakf Board Chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui after he apprehended a threat to his life.

Read More
iocl