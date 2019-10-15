Data protection bill to come to parliament very soon: Prasad

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the central government will bring a bill on data protection in Parliament "very soon".

"In India, the right to have access to the internet is non-negotiable. Everyone has a right to internet access which is safe and secure. Data protection law is going to Parliament very soon," Prasad said, addressing CyFy 2019.

Prasad, who is also Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister, said that data was emerging as a big asset and it is crucial to focus on generating quality data in the billions.

"Therefore, data availability, data utility, data innovation, data commerce and data privacy all must work in coordination," he said.

The bill on data protection is likely to come in the budget session of parliament.

The event was organised by ORF.

Prasad also said that India has a vision "where we will reform and perform in order to transform".

Citing example of Aadhaar, the Union Minister said it is a digital supplement to one's physical identity.

"We have ensured that the security of this system cannot be penetrated. Aadhaar is the future of digital India. Make in India, Digital India, Stand up India, are substantially technology-based programme. Digital inclusion is the most important process. The process must be achieved through technology that is low-cost and homegrown," he said.

He also said that the country's hinterland was taking to e-commerce in a big way.

"The hinterland of India has become the biggest proponent of this digital transformation with our focus of opening business processing centres in small towns of India." (ANI)

