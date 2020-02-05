Data relating to foreign nationals claiming to be refugees, residing in India is not maintained centrally: MHA

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The data relating to foreign nationals claiming to be refugees and residing in India is not maintained centrally, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

On the data of refugees belonging to Hindu, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian and Sikh religions from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh currently residing in the country, Rai said in the Parliament, "India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the status of refugees and the 1967 Protocol thereon."

"All foreign nationals including refugee seekers are governed by the provisions contained in the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and the Citizenship Act, 1955. Data relating to foreign nationals claiming to be refugees and residing in India is not maintained centrally," he added. (ANI)

