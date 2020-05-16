Date sheet for CBSE class 10, class 12 board exams to be announced today at 5 pm

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday announced that the dates for pending Class X and XII board examinations will be released today at 5.00 PM.

"Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today", he tweeted.

Students have been requested to visit CBSE's official website i.e. cbse.nic.in so as to check and download their respective date-sheet. (ANI)