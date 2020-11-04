Dates fixed for evaluation of pre-primary students in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Punjab School Education Department has fixed the dates for the evaluation of pre-primary students.

This assessment will be conducted from November 18 to November 21, 2020.

A spokesperson of the school education department on Tuesday said that the children of pre-primary-1 and 2 classes are examined three times a year to know their physical and mental development. Due to Covid-19, this time teachers have been issued special instructions in this regard.



According to a press statement from the Information and Public Relations Department Punjab, Teachers are asked not to call the children in school for assessing them. The teachers are directed to coordinate with the children by telephone, video call and not to evaluate more than 15 children in a day.

According to the spokesperson, the teachers have also been directed to ask the questions from the children sent by the head office only and record the assessment of all the students in the prescribed proforma and share the information about the children with their parents in a positive manner.

As per the press statement, the activities to be carried out on daily basis by the education department for the children of pre-primary class are being sent through slides and short videos. (ANI)

