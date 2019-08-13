Dattatreya asks KCR to celebrate Liberation Day on Sept 17

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

Speaking to ANI, Dattatreya said, "We demand the Chief Minister of Telangana to celebrate liberation day officially on September 17."

"Just like on August 15 (when) he (Chief Minister) will hoist the national flag at Golconda Fort, he should do the same on September 17 as well," Dattatreya added.

Earlier this week, Telangana BJP president Dr K Lakshman stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said he will attend a party meeting in the state on the eve of Telangana Liberation day.

BJP has often attacked the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti government of coming under pressure from its ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and not celebrating the day with the fervour it deserves.

The party has been demanding observance of Telangana Liberation Day to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948. (ANI)

