Dattatreya Hosabale elected as new RSS general secretary

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Dattatreya Hosabale was on Saturday elected as the new 'Sarkaryawah' (general secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He has been Sah-Sarakaryavah (joint general secretary) of the Sangh since 2009 and was elected to the post at the meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS.

"Bangaluru: Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS elected Dattatreya Hosabale as its Sarkaryavah. He was Sah Sarkaryavah of RSS since 2009," the RSS said in a tweet.

Hosabale will replace 73-year-old Suresh Joshi.

The post of sarkaryawah is considered number two in RSS after that of Sarsangh Chalak (chief), which is held by Mohan Bhagwat.

Hosabale was born in Sorab in Shivamogga. He is a postgraduate in English literature and joined the Sangh in 1968. (ANI)