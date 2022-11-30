Dattopant Thengadi did a wonderful job in organising society: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that India is an ancient, wonderful and great nation whose place has been at the forefront of civilization and culture. Like the integral humanism of Deendayal Upadhyay, Dattopant Thengadi also did a wonderful job in organising society, he added.

CM Chouhan made these remarks while delivering the Dattopant Thengadi Memorial National Lecture Series-2022 at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal on Tuesday.

He further said, "It is the duty of a person to be disciplined for the nation and the society. Dattopant had said, utilise nature, do not exploit it. His thoughts are relevant even today. India is once again marching its way to become a Vishwa Guru. The world is seeing the potential of India. India is sending food grain to many countries of the world."



"The scientists of our country are doing miracles. Today's India is becoming a glorious and prosperous India. Madhya Pradesh is also moving fast. We have decided to build Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh for Atmanirbhar Bharat," Chouhan added.

On the other hand, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Today it is my good fortune to participate in the lecture series in the memory of Rashtrarishi Thengadi. He will always be remembered for building various institutions in India and for the welfare of various sections. The work done by him even during the difficult times of British rule is commendable. He fought for the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. The welfare of the country is only due to the welfare of the workers. The Association for advocates is also his gift."

The Union Minister further said, "To make Atmanirbhar Bharat, self-confidence is needed first, its spirit comes from the inspiration of Rashtrarishi Thengadi. He did unprecedented work for economic reforms. Efforts are being made to follow his vision in the country. Dattopant's goal was to push all classes forward. He has played a role in ending communism and capitalism."

Startups in India are growing rapidly in the field of self-employment. The startup revolution belongs to the youth of India, Sitharaman added. (ANI)

