Daughter-in-law of Congress leader questions 'party's double standards towards women's rights'

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Daughter-in-law of Congress leader Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, Nida Khan on Thursday questioned him saying that he is the "one who could not fight for his own family" but is now talking about women's rights.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Nida Khan said, "My father-in-law (Tauqeer Raza Khan) is talking about women rights only because he considers Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his sister. I believe that a girl can fight for her rights herself. However, let me tell you that he never endorsed or talked about women's rights in our family."

"Recently, in an interview to a news channel, he said that he supports the rights of women in his family. I do not believe this. He is just saying this as his new political gimmick. He never supported us after we complained about triple talaq matter. He always issues fatwas against women without any evidence or moral grounds. He is the one who never fights for his own family," said Nida Khan.



The daughter-in-law of the Congress leader said the Congress talks about women's rights only when assembly elections are around the corner.

"Today, because he is supporting the Congress, he talks about women's rights and giving respect to women. All this is his conspiracy to woo the Congress supporters. Congress also has never talked about giving respect to women. Congress always opposed triple talaq. When I was given triple talaq during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party's government, I kept on wandering from door to door, seeking for justice wherein I received several death threats. A fatwa was issued against me."

"After the BJP government came to power, I got security and justice. BJP stands for women's rights. BJP was there when we needed them the most," she said.

Politician and Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, who was earlier booked for derogatory comments against PM Modi and reportedly issuing threats against the Hindu community, joined Congress on January 18 ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in UP will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

