Daughter of tailor father, domestic help mother tops JAC arts stream Class XII exams

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): Nandita Haripal, daughter of a tailor father and domestic help mother, who topped the arts stream of Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 exams, said she aspires to become a journalist.

"I was surprised when I heard the news. I didn't expect I would top the state exams. I want to become a journalist," said the student of Jamshedpur Women's College.

When asked about her study methods, Nandita said, "I regularly attended classes, made a study schedule and studied at home. Apart from this, I also attended a coaching class. I want to become a journalist in the future."

"My parents have always been supportive of our studies. They do not let financial constraints affect our studies. Nobody should consider him or herself weak. It is not necessary that one succeeds only by taking tuitions. However, they must attend classes regularly," she said.

Regarding her daughter's success, her father Rajesh Haripal said, "I will leave no stone unturned to help her study further. Parents must support their children in their studies and not put pressure on them." (ANI)

