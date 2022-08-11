Daughters of PMO staff celebrate Raksha Bandhan with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in the national capital on Thursday.



This was a special Raksha Bandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at the Prime Minister's Office.



The PMO shared a video on the occasion in which PM Modi was seen celebrating the festival with the young girls. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with them as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi.

