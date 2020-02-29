David Frawley likens Paris fire with Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Thinker and Writer David Frawley on Saturday likened a fire incident reported during a protest in southwest Paris, with the Delhi violence.

"Resembles Delhi riots but this is migrant riots in Paris, France. #GareDeLyon," Frawley wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet by British commentator Katie Hopkins who said that the fire was started deliberately during a protest against a concert by a Congolese singer.



The fire had broken out at Gare de Lyon train station at the time when a protest against the concert of Congolese star singer Fally Ipupa was taking place at the nearby Bercy Arena.

The protesters burnt trash bins, cars, and scooters parked along the streets, causing heavy smoke and fire, Sputnik reported, citing French media.

Frawley, an American Vedic guru, was, in 2015, honored by the Government of India with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India. (ANI)

