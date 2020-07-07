Davinder Singh was being groomed by Pak officials for obtaining sensitive information: NIA

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and five others in a special Jammu court in connection with a case related to aiding Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

The NIA, in its chargesheet, said that Davinder Singh was in touch with certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi through secure social media platforms and was being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information.

The chargesheet has been filed against Davinder Singh, former LoC trader Tanveer Ahmad Wani, Irfan Shafi Mir, Syed Irfan Ahmad, and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Rafi Ahmad Rather.

The six accused have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act.

The case was initially registered at Qazigund police station after Singh and Mir were apprehended near Al-Stop Naka in January this year while trying to help two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

"The investigation has revealed that in Feb 2019, in order to shield Syed Naveed Mushtaq from the heightened surveillance of security agencies, accused Davinder Singh along with advocate Irfan Shafi Mir and Syed Irfan Ahmad arranged safe shelter for him and his associate in Jammu," the NIA said in a press release.

It said that Davinder Singh also used his own vehicle for the movement of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and also assured to help them in procuring weapons.

"During the search of the vehicle, one AK-47 Rifle, 3 pistols, and a cache of ammunition and explosives were recovered. All the 4 accused persons were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police on the same day," the release said.

"The investigation has revealed that accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen and Pakistani state agencies to commit violent acts and to wage war against the Union of India," it added.

The NIA said that the investigation has revealed that Pakistan-based leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen along with Pakistani establishment were extending support to its cadre and commanders based in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The investigation also revealed that Irfan Shafi Mir not only met Hizbul Mujahideen leadership in Pakistan but also met Umar Cheema, Ahshan Chaudhary, Sohail Abbas and others of ISI of Pakistan and he was tasked to identify and activate the new hawala channels for transfer of money for sustaining terrorist activities in Kashmir valley," the release said.

"The investigation also revealed that certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were in constant touch with Irfan Shafi Mir who was provided with funds to organize seminars in J&K to mobilize the masses against Government of India," it added.

The NIA has alleged ex-police constable Naveed Babu had deserted Police force along with certain weapons and was responsible for various killings, including incidents of terror in which labourers and truck drivers were killed after the abrogation of Article 370.

"The investigation has further brought on record that the Pakistani establishment has been devising all possible ways and means to fund, arm, and sustain the terrorist activities of the banned terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen," the NIA said.

Earlier, a Delhi court had granted bail to Singh and Mir in connection with the terror case filed by Delhi Police after it failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated period. However, Singh remained in prison as he is also undergoing judicial custody in the NIA case. (ANI)

