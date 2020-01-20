Davinder Singh's Bangladesh visits being investigated, says J-K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the Bangladesh visits of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists a few days back, is being investigated.

"It has come to our knowledge that his (Davinder's) daughters studied in Bangladesh. It is being investigated if his visits were only restricted to that angle," Singh said at a press conference here.

He, however, further added that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on a case that has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"That case has been transferred to NIA, it will not be right for me to make a comment on it. Some findings have come out, they are before NIA. His custody is being given to the investigating agency. It is being investigated in the right direction," said Singh.

The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Davinder Singh after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 16.

Meanwhile, Dilbag Singh revealed the identities of the terrorists killed in an encounter in Shopian today.

"Today in Shopian we neutralized 3 terrorists. One of them, their commander Wasim Ahmed Wani was active since 2017 and was on a top position in Hizbul Mujahideen. He had 19 FIRs against him and was also involved in the killing of 4 civilians and 4 cops," he said.

"The second was Adil Sheikh and the third is being identified as Jahangir," he added. (ANI)



