Dawood Ibrahim's aide Yusuf Bachkana sent to police custody till July 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Yusuf Bachkana, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim who was arrested on Tuesday in the extortion case, was sent to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till July 27.

According to a Crime Branch official, Bachkana on May 19, 2021, demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakhs from a well-known builder of Mumbai through WhatsApp call and said that if he cannot pay the ransom amount, then he will have to give two flats in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from his ongoing project.

The official stated that Bachkana threatened the builder by calling him in jail, and introduced himself as gangsters Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan, and Chhota Shaqeel's henchman and said that he used to work with them closely. He also sent a video of his crime to the victim to intimidate him.



When the builder refused to give the extortion money, Bachkana threatened the builder saying, "A few men will barge into your house and burst firecrackers, will you feel good?" Following Bachkana's threat, the builder filed a case with the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch's Extortion Cell registered a case under sections 387 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated an investigation into the matter, said the official.

During the investigation, when the Crime Branch traced the number which was being used to threaten the builder, it was learned that the number belonged to Yusuf Bachkana.

Cases of murder, half murder, extortion, intimidation among others are registered against Bachkana who was serving sentence in a murder case in a Karnataka jail.

According to the Crime Branch, the builder also received a call on June 8 on his landline where a man asked him that why he was not answering the calls of 'Yusuf Bhai'.

The Mumbai Anti-Extortion cell, which is investigating the case, arrested Bachkana and produced him before a court on Tuesday. The court sent him to the custody of the Crime Branch till July 27. (ANI)

