Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai for open heart surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for open heart surgery.

Kaskar was brought to the hospital for a medical examination at 11.05 am today.

His condition is stable, Hospital authorities said.

Earlier on August 23, Kaskar was discharged from Mumbai's JJ hospital.

Kaskar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complained of chest ache.

He has now been taken to Thane jail.

He was sent to judicial custody in a money laundering case on February 24, after he was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on February 18 for seven days by a special PMLA court in Mumbai in the money laundering case.

Back in February, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kaskar in connection with a money laundering case. Kaskar was later remanded in judicial custody.

The arrest of Kaskar came days after the ED raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case

Searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on February 18. These developments hold significance as NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case on Wednesday. (ANI)