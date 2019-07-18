Dawood Ibrahim's nephew arrested by Mumbai Police in extortion case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday night in an extortion case while he was trying to flee the country.

He was taken into custody by the anti-extortion cell of the police.

His name had come up during the interrogation of Ahmed Raza, who was arrested on Tuesday night from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in connection with the case, police said. A man identified as Ashfaq was also nabbed last night on extortion charges.

Rizwan Kaskar is the son of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is currently lodged in Thane jail. (ANI)