Dawood Ibrahim's nephew sent to police custody till July 29

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): A court here on Monday extended the police custody of Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar, Ahmed Raza Vadharia and two others to police custody till July 29.

On July 18, the Esplanade court had sent Rizwan Kaskar to police custody till July 22 in connection with an extortion case involving a money dispute between two city-based businessmen.

The case pertains to the dispute between businessman Asfaq Towelwala and his partner, the complainant in the case, over the payment of Rs 15.5 lakh to the later.

According to police, a Dubai-based gangster Fahim Machmach threatened the complainant saying that he should not expect any money from Towelwala.

During its investigation, the police found that Towellwala contacted Machmach through one Ahmed Raza Vadharia, who was arrested from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday.

The police investigated as to how the dispute reached Dubai and found the involvement of one Ahmed Raza Vadharia. The police arrested and questioned him.

The name of Mohammed Rizwan Hassan Sheikh Ibrahim cropped up during Vadharia's questioning," Crime Branch DCP Datta Nalawade had said.

The police, however, did not clarify how much money the accused businessman was to pay to Machmach or Rizwan.

Rizwan was arrested from Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee the county to Dubai with his wife on July 17.

"Rizwan lives in Dubai and had come to India four days ago. He was hurriedly trying to return to Dubai," Nalawade said.

Vishal Ingole, Rizwan's lawyer, however, had said that his client was being framed since his name is linked with Dawood Ibrahim.

"He has nothing to do with the case or the D-company. He has a business in Dubai. He is being framed because of his name," he said here.

Rizwan Kaskar is the son of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is currently lodged in Thane jail. (ANI)

