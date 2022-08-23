Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar discharged from Mumbai hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was discharged from Mumbai's JJ hospital on Tuesday.

Kaskar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complained of chest ache.

He has now been taken to Thane jail.

He was sent to judicial custody in a money laundering case on February 24, after he was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on February 18 for seven days by a special PMLA court in Mumbai in the money laundering case. (ANI)