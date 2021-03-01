Day 45 of COVID-19 vaccination concludes, PM Modi, Amit Shah among top leaders inoculated

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Day 45 of COVID-19 vaccination concluded successfully on Monday with more than 4.27 lakh people being inoculated, including top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and more.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore today, according to a statement by the Union Health Ministry.

Today, India woke up to the news of Prime Minister Modi receiving the first dose of Indian-made Covaxin, dispelling the hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab.

The indigenous Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added. After the vaccination was completed, PM Modi remarked that he did not even realise that it was done.



Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah too got administered the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today. According to his Ministry officials, doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah.



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also joined the drive and received the first dose of Covaxin.



Union Minister Jitendra Singh also took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the nationwide inoculation drive of persons above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities begun today.

Furthermore, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination begun today for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal today. Out of this, 24.5 lakh are citizens and the rest are Healthcare Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs). About 6.44 lakh appointments were booked today by the citizen beneficiaries.

A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

These include 66,95,665 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 53,27,587 FLWs (first dose), 1,28,630 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

Total 4,27,072 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 45th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 3,25,485 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,01,587 HCWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight. (ANI)

