Day after ISIS operative's arrest, huge amount of explosives recovered in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A huge amount of explosives, including explosive jacket, have been recovered from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Sunday.

The jacket was allegedly prepared for a fidayeen attack, they added.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested an ISIS operative carrying two pressure cooker-based IEDs after a brief exchange of fire and averted a major terror strike in the national capital, the police said. Uttar Pradesh sounded a high alert on Saturday following the arrest of the ISIS operative.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohd Mustakim Khan (36) aka Abu Yusuf Khan aka Yusuf Khan, a resident of village Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi, Utraula in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

