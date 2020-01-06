Day after JNU violence, Union Minister Dhotre appeals for peace

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Minister of State for Human Resources Development Sanjay Dhotre on Monday appealed that peace should be maintained in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, a day after the violence at the varsity.

"I appeal to all groups that peace should be maintained in the campus. The opposition should also think before speaking on such sensitive matters. Allegations and counter-allegations will not solve the issue," he told ANI.

Stressing that yesterday's incident at JNU was painful, the Union Minister said it can be said that it is a black spot on the university's prestige.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

