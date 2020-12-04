Day after legal notice, DSGMC chief seeks unconditional apology from Kangana for defamatory tweet on farmers' stir

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): A day after Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweet, which she subsequently deleted, "defaming the farmers, protesters and activists involved in the kisan agitation" in Delhi-NCR, its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa once again sought an "unconditional apology" from her on Friday.



"We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as (sic) a woman available for Rs100. Her tweets portray farmers (sic) protest as antinational. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks...," Sirsa reiterated in a tweet on Friday.

Ranaut got herself mired in yet another controversy after she "wrongly" identified an elderly woman at the ongoing farmers' protest as Bilkis dadi who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, saying "she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful woman".

Even Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanj had slammed the Panga actor on Wednesday for misidentifying the elderly woman, triggering a Twitter spat between the two. (ANI)

