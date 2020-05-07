Day after Naikoo's killing, Hizb over-ground worker arrested in J-K

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): An over-ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in Doda district, a day after the terror outfit's commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in the Union Territory.

The terrorist has been identified as 22-year-old Raqib Alam, a native of Swanda. His whereabouts were disclosed by arrested militant Tanveer Ahmed during interrogation.

"During questioning, Raqib confessed that he had hidden one pistol and a wireless set given to him by the terrorists. One Pistol and one wireless set have been recovered from village Shiva upon his disclosure," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a release.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

