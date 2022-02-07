Day after named CM face for Punjab polls, Channi offers prayers at Naina Devi temple in Himachal

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A day after the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi named him the chief ministerial face of the party in the State Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday offered prayers at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.



Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had announced in Ludhiana that Channi will be CM face of the Congress for the Punjab polls.



Channi also offered prayers and performed 'havan' at 'Mata Baglamukhi' temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday ahead of the Punjab polls.

Acharya Dinesh, the priest, who was with the Chief Minister, said that this was the third visit of the Chief Minister to the temple after assuming the office in the state. The Chief Minister has been visiting the Baglamukhi temple for the last 18-20 years, added Dinesh.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

