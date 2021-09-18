Day after opening of executive lounge, IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): To offer an enhanced travel experience with taste, the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) offered a new food plaza for the passengers at New Delhi Railway Station on Friday.

This plaza was first inaugurated by a woman passenger and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw also paid a visit to the railway station. He also inaugurated the Food Plaza set up by IRCTC on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station. The Minister also inspected the food stalls and kiosks on the platforms and advised them to install digital methods for payment of services.

The 'Pop n Hop' food plaza on Platform No.16 towards Ajmeri Gate is one of the most exquisite and extensive foods and beverage facilities created by IRCTC for the passengers and tourists.

With the opening of this Food Plaza, the passengers and tourists visiting New Delhi railway station will no more have to hunt for quality food or bring food along from home as the new center of delicious items will promise to offer quality food to tantalize the taste buds at reasonable prices.

'Pop n Hop' will remain open to the passengers on a 24x7 basis. It has been set up in a massive floor area of 6,000 sq. ft. With entrances on Platform No. 16 and as well on the outer side of the station building, the Food Plaza has also take-away counters and space for a quick bite on the ground floor and a large common seated dining on the first floor. The takeaway counters have been set up facing the platform-side for the passengers to directly access and buy their meals before commencing or after finishing their journeys.

With the aim to give an exciting taste of India and continental food, IRCTC has brought in major international and domestic food companies together in the new swanky food plaza, which offers a wide and choicest variety of regional and transnational delicacies for the arriving guests.

IRCTC promises to pamper the visitors of the food plaza with mouth-watering Burgers, Pizzas, Rolls, Wraps, Indian Mithais, Snacks and Curries, Shakes and Mock-tails etc. under one roof.

It is notable that IRCTC has been playing a pivotal role in revolutionizing the hospitality and catering business of Indian railways across the country. In this way, The new state of art Food Plaza at New Delhi railway station promises to be the brand ambassador of hospitality for Indian Railways and will be one of the most happening places to be in Central Delhi.

Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to the New Delhi railway station, initiated the cleanliness drive over Railways the 'Swachhata Pakhwada'.

The Minster was accompanied by Suneet Sharma, Chairman and CEO Railway Board, and senior officials of Railway Board, and Northern Railway.

On reaching the station the minister was briefed about the cleaning methods of the station platforms and tracks. He took a keen interest in the cleanliness equipment from a coach mounted cleaning machine to the mechanized floor scrubber. The Minster operated the floor mopping scooter for some distance on the platform. He was also presented a jacket and cap of the cleanliness drive by the Scouts and Guides volunteers.

He later inspected the waiting rooms and witnessed a Nukad Natak presented on the importance of 'Swachhata' conducted by the cultural society of the Delhi Division.

The Minister inaugurated the App-based 'Wheel Chair Services' kiosk in the circulating area. The wheelchair service can be pre-booked for Divyangjan and Senior citizens through the app downloadable from Google Play Store.

The wheelchair is a comfortable, motorized system driven by an attendant who drives the passenger to reach the train coach.

He also inspected the food stalls and kiosks on the platforms and advised them to install digital methods for payment of services. He interacted with the passengers and enquired about their travel experiences on the Indian Railways.

Most passengers were appreciative of the services being provided by the Railways. He then visited a pandal set up for Vishwakarma Puja in the Power substation and participated in the rituals there.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and said that Railways is initiating a fortnight-long intense cleanliness drive over Railways, the Swachhata Pakhwada. He advised the staff and officials to ensure this level of cleanliness is always maintained throughout the railway system at all times.

He appreciated the work being put in by railwaymen in running the railways system. He also said that more Vande Bharat express trains will be inducted for faster and convenient travel. (ANI)