Day after RS passes triple talaq bill, woman attempts suicide as husband gives instant divorce

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 31 (ANI): A day after Rajya Sabha passed Triple Talaq bill, a woman here on Wednesday allegedly attempted to commit suicide after her husband divorced her by pronouncing triple talaq.

"My husband told me to arrange some money for him and when I refused, he threw our daughter on the floor and divorced me by pronouncing triple talaq. The incident took place in front of my father as I was at my home," the victim said.

"Under Islamic law, I have been divorced and I have to accept it," she added.

However, Police Inspector FM Nayab said that the police weren't told if it was a case of triple talaq. "Her husband had asked her to get a loan and told her that if she doesn't arrange documents, he will divorce her. We have not been told if it was a case of triple talaq," he added.

"We are investigating the matter and if it's indeed a matter of triple talaq, we will take action accordingly," the official said.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, on Tuesday after rejecting the Opposition's demand to refer it to the Select Committee.

The Bill, which was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha, criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

