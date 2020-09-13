Day before NEET, another aspirant hangs self in Tamil Nadu

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12 (ANI): A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide a day before National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled.

She has left a note saying, "...I really studied well but I'm afraid if I can't get seat I'll disappoint everyone. I'm sorry..."

According to police, Jyothisri Durga (19), a resident of Madurai,was found hanging at her residence.

Durga, daughter of a Sub-Inspector, in a purported suicide note left behind by her said she was 'apprehensive' about NEET and she requested not to blame anyone and conveyed her apologies to her parents for her decision, police said.

Murugasundaram said her daughter was preparing for NEET exam for the second time as she could not clear the exam previously.

"In 2019, she finished her class 12 and for the past one year she was preparing for NEET exam in Velammal Institution. Last year she failed in NEET exam. This year she got 500 plus mark in pre test, but she feared that she may not clear the exam. Usually she study in her room as we sleep in separate room. On the day she locked us outside and written a letter and taken a video and commit suicide. In letter also she has written am sorry, am tried," Murugasundram told reporters.



Meanwhile, two more students from Dharmapuri and Namakkal in Tamil Nadu committed suicide.

However, in the Dharmapuri case, police is investigating the matter whether the student named Aditya committed suicide due to fear of NEET exam or some other reason.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham (TMMK) staged a protest demanding cancelation of NEET after Madurai suicide incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and ministers expressed deepest condolences over the death of student Jyotisri Durga.

On September 9, a fresh batch of petitions had been filed before the top court seeking to postpone NEET 2020 examination scheduled to be held on September 13 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court had, on August 17, dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

Thereafter, a review petition was filed by ministers from six opposition-ruled states against its order, which was also dismissed by the apex court. (ANI)

