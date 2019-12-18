Days after Jamia violence, Delhi Police holds peace committee meeting with locals

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Amid protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, peace committee meeting attended by senior police officials and locals was held in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar police station in the national capital on Tuesday.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East said, "We held meeting with locals and listened to their perspective as a confidence building measure. We appealed to them to maintain law and order, and not pay heed to rumours."

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest in the nearby area of the varsity.

However, the police have said that no student of the university was arrested. (ANI)