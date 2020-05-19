Days after relaxation in lockdown guidelines, tea shops open in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Several tea shops were allowed to open in the national capital during the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

Shop owners have been asked to ensure that customers maintain social distancing and that not more than five people are present at the shop at any given time.

The government has also provided some relief to the auto-rickshaw drivers by allowing them to ply on roads with a single passenger.

"We were on the verge of starvation. In such a situation, this decision by the government to ferry one person in auto and two in taxi will be a relief," one of the autorickshaw drivers told ANI.

Meanwhile in Gujarat, the state government has also allowed paan and tea stalls to be operational from 8 am to 4 pm every day till the lockdown gets over. (ANI)

