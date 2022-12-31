Days after Sidhra encounter, J-K Police launches search operation in Samba

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): Days after four terrorists were neutralized by police in the Jammu region, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday, intensified a search operation in the Samba area as there could be possibilities of terrorists hiding, officials said.



"A search operation is underway in Samba after an encounter took place in the Sidhra area in Jammu on December 28. We have intensified the search operation because of the possibility of terrorists hiding in the area," GR Bhardwaj, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as four terrorists travelling in a truck to Srinagar were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sidhra area of Jammu, police had said.



Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said on Wednesday that the truck driver is yet to be identified, who managed to flee when the security forces stopped the truck in the Sidhra area of Jammu.

The police also recovered seven AK-47 rifles and three pistols along with other ammunition from the truck.

"Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu. 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols along with other ammunition were recovered. The truck driver is yet to be identified, the truck was going from Jammu to Srinagar. Search still on," said ADGP Singh on Wednesday.

Talking about the operation, the ADGP had earlier said that in view of Republic Day, the Border Security Force is on alert. On Wednesday morning they noticed an unusual movement of a truck.

"We noticed an unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The vehicle was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. The terrorists were hiding inside the truck and when we searched it, they started firing. The retaliatory firing was done. The truck is still on fire," added ADGP on Wednesday. (ANI)

