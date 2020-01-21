BCD appeals PM for separate police force for protection of women

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a separate police force for the protection of women.

It also appealed for developing an app to connect all mobile phones of females to a team of young police officials with the help of satellite so as to send an immediate alert by a female in distress.

BCD Chairman Advocate KC Mittal, in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, stated that the Delhi government has provided CCTVs and illuminated dark streets as a preventive step against heinous crimes including sexual offences against women.

"Although these are some steps, the need of the hour is to take comprehensive measures by the Central government. It is a national issue and to provide safety and security to the people, particularly women and children," the letter read.

"Should we not establish a separate police force for protection of women and develop an app to connect all mobile phones of females to a team of young police officials with the help of satellite to send an immediate alert by a female, in case of any apprehension to flash location and visuals so that the police officer can reach the spot in time to prevent crime," it added.

In the letter, he also recommended that the police station in the entire country and the team of young officers can be connected with the help of satellite.

Highlighting that the tardy and inefficient Anglo Indian system for justice delivery has miserably failed, Mittal said that the government must ponder over to introduce the inquisitorial system, partially or wholly to speed up fair investigation and trial and the government should constitute a High Power Committee, including advocates, where Bar Council of Delhi can play a major role for the better governance of administration of criminal justice.

He also highlighted the encounter of four accused persons in a Hyderabad rape case and said, "Eyebrows were against this action by Human Rights Activists and legal scholars. It raises more questions than answers, as the rule of law does not permit street trials or executions. In a civilized society, we cannot permit any system having no legal sanction."

"The increasing tendencies to investigate and conduct street trails even impose punishment, instantaneously or through media, pauses serious challenges to the rule of law and public trust deficit. Public anger and discontentment are obvious, due to the failure of the existing system, which does not respond promptly and diligently, leading to agitation and protests on the roads. Basically, inefficiency and lackadaisical attitude of the police is largely responsible," he said.

He said neither people nor criminal justice system trust Police. "Tardy and sluggish investigations, laying a dishonest and defective foundation of a case is the main cause, rendering courts helpless to convict, in absence of evidence," read the letter.

He alleged that governments after governments completely ignored to bring police reforms, despite repeated court directions when an existing model is incapable to render speedy justice.

"On many occasions, Courts issue directions to investigating agencies or order establishment of fast track courts, even monitor investigations, which hardly has any impact to improve overall the system, except some consolation to the public," said the letter. (ANI)