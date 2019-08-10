DC Jammu reviews Eid-ul-Azha, I-Day arrangements

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan on Saturday convened a meeting with concerned officers to review and finalise arrangements for ensuing Eid ul-Azha and Independence Day celebrations in the district.

The discussion was held on various vital issues including sanitation, traffic regulation, security, parking, health care facilities, supply of essential commodities, sale of sacrificial animals, drinking water and electricity issues.

The DC directed the Municipal authorities to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in all the places particularly at those places where congregation prayers would be offered on Eid-ul-Azha.

Emphasising on Independence Day, the DC reviewed arrangements on guest lists, refreshment to school children, transport, electricity, march past, etc.

The DC instructed the Jammu Municipal Corporation and PHE department to ensure drinking water at the venue during I-Day celebrations.

It was informed in the meeting that the main event would be held in Mini Stadium Parade where the chief guest shall unfurl the national flag. (ANI)

