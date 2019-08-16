DC Jammu reviews progress of expansion of Jammu Airport project

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan on Friday convened a meeting to review progress on the expansion of Jammu Airport project.

"Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chander Parkash besides senior officers from JDA, JMC, PDD, PHE, PWD and AAI were present at the meeting. A threadbare discussion was held regarding various issues including progress on under-construction structures, felling of trees along the runway, handover of land to Airport Authority, land possession and other related issues," an official statement read.

The concerned officer apprised the DC of the status of progress achieved, bottlenecks, demolishing of pending structures and compensation disbursement in their respective jurisdictions.

The DC asked the executing agencies to remove the bottlenecks and expedite the pace of work to meet the timelines.

As per the statement, she also asked the concerned officers to provide tree-free and structure-free land to Airport Authority at the earliest so that they can execute their work in smooth and steady manner without any hindrance.

"DC asked the officers of Airport Authority to immediately take possession of provided land, once the administration hand it over to them. She asked them to do proper fencing of the land so that it is not re-encroached," the statement read.

Emphasizing on adherence to quality specification and timely completion of the projects, DC directed the concerned departments to work in synergy and ensure regular monitoring of the work. (ANI)