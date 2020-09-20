DCGI approves India's first CRISPR Covid-19 test developed by the Tata Group and CSIR-IGIB

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday gave approval for the commercial launch of India's first Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) test, developed by the Tata Group and CSIR-IGIB (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology).

As per an official release issued Ministry of Science and Technology, The Tata CRISPR test, powered by CSIR-IGIB, received regulatory approvals from DCGI for commercial launch, as per ICMR guidelines, meeting high-quality benchmarks with 96% sensitivity and 98% specificity for detecting the novel coronavirus.

"This test uses an indigenously developed, cutting-edge CRISPR technology for detection of the genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 virus.CRISPR is a genome-editing technology to diagnosing diseases," said the release.



"The Tata CRISPR test is the world's first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus causing Covid-19," it added.

The release further said that the launch marks a significant achievement for the Indian scientific community, moving from research and development to a high-accuracy, scalable and reliable test in less than 100 days.

"The Tata CRISPR test achieves accuracy levels of traditional RT-PCR tests, with quicker turnaround time, less expensive equipment, and better ease of use. Moreover, CRISPR is a futuristic technology that can also be configured for the detection of multiple other pathogens in the future,' it said.

According to the release, the Group has worked closely with CSIR-IGIB and ICMR to create a high-quality test that will help the nation ramp up Covid-19 testing quickly and economically, with a 'Made in India' product that is safe, reliable, affordable, and accessible. (ANI)

