DCGI chief Venugopal Somani's tenure extended by 3 months

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The tenure of Dr V G Somani as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has been extended by three months, according to an order issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Dr Somani was appointed DCGI for a term of three years on August 14, 2019.



"It has been decided with the approval of the competent authority, that Dr VG Somani shall continue to hold the charge of the post Drugs Controller of India under FR 49(v) for a period of three months w.e.f 16.08.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the official letter by the Ministry stated.

The government had invited fresh applications for the position of the next DCGI in the month of February. The tenure of the current DCGI, VG Somani ended on August 15.

The DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) which is responsible to ensure the quality of drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to give approval to new drugs and regulate clinical trials. (ANI)

