DCP South-East Chinmoy Biswas 'relieved' from present post, Gyanesh to take charge

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (EC">ECI) on Sunday said that DCP, South-East Chinmoy Biswas has been relieved from his present post with immediate effect and the poll body has directed Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the post.

Biswas has been directed by the Election Commission to report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further orders.

"Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA. In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) shall take charge as DCP (South-East) immediately," said Election Commission in a statement.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs or Delhi Commissioner of Police may however immediately send a panel of three names to the EC">EC for posting a suitable officer as the regular DCP (South-East)," the statement read.

This comes after two separate firing incidents took place in Shaheen Bagh area and near Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Both the areas come under Biswas' jurisdiction.






