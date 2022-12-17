DCPCR directs probe into teacher throwing child from first floor

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has sought a report by December 20 in a Delhi school case where a teacher threw a student from the first floor.

The DCPCR on Friday directed the Director of Education and Additional Commissioner of Education to probe the incident, a statement by the rights body said.

The Commission took suo-motu cognizance of the matter and directed the concerned authorities to inquire into the incident that took place on Friday. The DCPCR asked for its Action Taken Report/ Status Report on or before December 20, 2022.



The incident took place at the MC Primary School Model Basti Rani Jhansi Road. The child, Vandana, was in hospital and was undergoing treatment.

It was reported that a teacher, Geeta Deshwal, of Prathmik Vidyalaya in Model Basti was detained for hitting a Class 5 girl student with a pair of scissors and then pushing her off the 1st floor where the classroom is located.

A case was registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code on eyewitnesses' statements.

The Commission stated that the incident has a case of violation of Section 75 and Section 82(1) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, besides Section 17( 1) of the right of children to the Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. (ANI)

